What to Eat: Mediterranean Feast

Taramasalata with Bread and Potatoby Susanna Hoffman

Having learned the Greek tricks of the trade in Santorini, this chef shares a twist on the classic caviar.

Even though the recession is theoretically over, the caviar market doesn’t look any more appealing than it did at any point over the last year, so when we want to indulge in caviar we turn from Russia to Greece for inspiration. Taramasalata—literally “roe salad”—is caviar on a budget. But don’t think that makes it any less delicious than the Russian stuff; it’s just different. Made with roe from mullet, carp, cod, lobsters, or even crab, taramasalata—salty, creamy, bright, with little pops! from the roe ribboned throughout—is one of Greece’s most famous mezes.

Lamb Shanks with Figs and Honeyby Nigella Lawson

The Food Network host puts a sweet spin on a savory fall-friendly dish.

Mary had a little lamb; the doctors were amazed. But seriously, folks, the lamb came not in the spring (when lamb are traditionally born; remember how they’re such popular spring holiday foods?), but in the fall. And for this we have modern science to thank, for now we are able to have lamb year round. In the fall, rich, decadent meat is exactly what we crave. Lamb’s sumptuousness is undeniable, and when paired with sweet figs and honey, the lamb becomes downright luxurious.

Minted Couscous with Pomegranate Seedsby Joey Altman

With Emeril as a teacher, this chef knows a thing or two about kicking a dish up a notch—in this case by using exotic, fresh flavor combinations.

As far as fruits go, pomegranate is an obsessive compulsive’s dream come true. So many seeds! So much picking! And after all 600 or so seeds are removed from the bitter pith, you can organize them by size or shape…or you can toss them into couscous, sprinkle in some chopped mint, and drizzle the whole delicious mess with olive oil and lemon to make a perfect, bright, colorful side dish.

Eggplants with Tomatoes and Chickpeasby Claudia Roden

The James Beard Award winner lets the ingredients do the talking with this easy and delicious recipe.

Sometimes one plus one equals three…which is to say: On occasion, the product of a seemingly simple equation can be a total surprise. Take the three main ingredients in this dish, for example: eggplant, tomatoes, and chickpeas—all pretty standard flavors. And yet somehow, when cooked together with pomegranate molasses and a few cloves of garlic, they are transformed into a rich, sweet-and-sour pot of vegetable stew. Some call it alchemy; we call it cooking.

Poached Dried Figs in Phyllo Flowers with Spiced Syrupby Marie Simmons

A former Bon Appetit columnist gives you yet another reason not to pass up figs next time you are at the grocery store. Plus your dinner guests will thank you.

The gospels tell the story of a time when Jesus was walking in the desert and got hungry. He came upon a fig tree, but it had no fruit. When he realized he wasn’t going to be able to eat from the tree, he cursed the fig tree and said, “May no one ever eat fruit from you again.” Good thing Jesus only ran into one barren tree, or we wouldn’t be able to enjoy this dish, which is the height of fig delight. This dessert is essentially a phyllo purse filled with magic treasures (aka poached dried figs) and served in a pool of spiced syrup, showered with a confectioners’ sugar. Food fit for a god.

