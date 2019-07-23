The 10 Best-Rated and Best-Selling Things to Get From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing and there are thousands of things to look through. If you don’t have a list of things you’re wanting to buy for the upcoming change of season, let us guide you to some of the best-reviewed things that are currently on sale. From towels to luggage to dresses, here are 10 of the best things you should add to your cart.

Lafayette 148 New York Jubilee Stretch Crepe Dress, $400 (originally $598) at Nordstrom: Make a statement with this classic LBD that adds a touch of refinement to any wardrobe. The open neck and cuffed sleeves allow you to make this as casual as you’d like but pair it with heels and you have a dress you’ll feel great about having on.

Chevron 29-Inch & 18-Inch Spinner Luggage Set, $200 (originally $299) at Nordstrom: When’s the last time you upgraded your luggage? This set is a no-fuss way to make sure you arrive in style. They have multiple interior compartments and the hard exterior will keep all your stuff safe.

Santorelli Luxury Flat Front Wool Trousers, $130 (originally $195) at Nordstrom: Here are the trousers you could wear to any big meeting or event and enjoy doing so. They’re 100% wool and feature a split-waist construction so getting these altered for the perfect fit is a breeze. They also come in eight different colors for whatever mood you’re in.

Allsaints Vincent Leather Crossbody Bag, $186 (originally $278) at Nordstrom: If you’re in the market for a crossbody bag that goes with everything, here it is. The dual compartments give you the ability to keep your everyday carry items organized without having to sacrifice a compact size.

The North Face ThermoBall Zip Hoodie, $160 (originally $220) at Nordstrom: One of the best parts of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the outerwear and The North Face is featured prominently. The ThermoBall is outfitted with PrimaLoft insulation to keep you warm in any kind of weather.

AG Everett SUD Slim Straight Fit Pants, $130 (originally $188) at Nordstrom: These straight-leg pants will be the workhorse of your wardrobe. They’re mostly cotton with a hint of stretch to keep you comfortable throughout the entire day.

Ted Baker Levels Slim Fit Pocket Bird's Eye Polo, $75 (originally $115) at Nordstrom: Coming in three different colors, a polo like this is something you can easily dress up or dress down. It’s 100% cotton and has a contrasting color and pocket detail to add a bit of flair to a classic shirt.

Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw, $26 (originally $40) at Nordstrom: I didn’t think it was possible to have such a highly-rated throw blanket, but with over 1,200 reviews and an almost 5-star rating, this may be the best throw you could get. It comes in 13 different colors and is incredibly soft.

Hydrocotton Bath Towel, $21 (originally $29) at Nordstrom: Add a set of ultrasoft, ultra-absorbent hydrocotton towels to your bathroom. These are made with a unique weaving process that allows a greater surface area for increased absorbancy.

Set of 5 Travel Size Candles, $55 at Nordstrom: Diptyque really knows what it’s doing with fragrances (my current perfume is Tam Dao) and candles are no different. Add a “travel” set to your home and place a candle in every room to give each its individual scent. This is a Beauty Exclusive, meaning it’s only here for the sale.

