Here’s What to Get From ABC Carpet & Home’s Dinnerware Sale
ABC Carpet & Home is one of our favorite places to shop for home goods. Sometimes just walking through and imagining the store is as good as buying something. Since you can’t do that, I recommend checking out their website. It’s kind of relaxing to peruse through what they have and think about how it could improve your home. But even more so, ABC Carpet & Home is having a 20% off sale on all tabletop and dinnerware, so you can transform your home cooked meals into a culinary, photo worthy experience. Here’s what we recommend.
Amand Medium Maiko Bowl: I’m personally in love with these bowls. These are completely handmade and all-natural, made from stone quarried and prepared by the potter themselves. Perfect for a little bit of salad, or maybe ice cream, these fit well in the palm of your hand, and look even better on the table.
Amand Medium Maiko Bowl
abcDNA Similie Dof Rocks Glass: This is the kind of glass you look at and just know will fit perfectly in your hand. Better yet, the lip is wonderfully designed for sipping, and the smooth shapes reminiscent of flowing water are just as nice to look at.
abcDNA Similie Dof Rocks Glass
Mystic Serving Bowl: I love a good serving bowl as a stand out piece. It doesn’t necessarily have to go with the rest of your dining ware, but can stand out as an eclectic centerpiece. This one has warm desert hues that are perfect for summer dining al fresco.
Mystic Serving Bowl
Mystic Dinner Plate Haze: This would pair well with the serving bowl, but is also just a lovely plate I desperately want to add to my home. These plates are unique, which, to be honest, is hard to find in a dinner plate, and I love the hues fading outward that play with light and shadows.
Mystic Dinner Plate
