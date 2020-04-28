Here’s What to Get From Brooklinen’s Birthday Sale
Brooklinen is beloved by the Scouted team for a reason: they make high quality bedding that’s affordable too. From some of the most comfortable sheets out there, to spa soft towels, Brooklinen makes home goods that are just fantastic. The brand has been around for six years, actually, six years exactly, and to celebrate they are having a birthday sale. The birthday sale is sitewide and takes 20% off everything Brooklinen sells. Yep, that means duvet covers, comforters, bathrobes, loungewear, and more are on sale through next Wednesday. All you have to do is enter the code BDAY at checkout to upgrade your bedroom or bathroom and save big while doing it. To help celebrate, we’ve rounded up our favorite Brooklinen items that you can get on sale.
Luxe Core Sheet Set: Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves these sheets so much that they are “the first sheets [she’s] ever cared about.” I love them as well, but she put it best, saying, “these sheets have a hotel-like softness I only thought existed in, well, hotels.”
Super Plush Bath Bundle: Oh my god. That’s what I said when I first tried these towels out. They are softer than soft, absorb moisture quicker than I ever thought possible, and I’m in love with the new marled black coloring (in case you’re wondering: it looks even better in person).
All-Season Down Comforter: I’ll also personally vouch for the All-Season Down Comforter. I’m an extremely hot sleeper, my girlfriend is an extremely cold sleeper, and it suits both of us just right, no matter the weather.
Linen Duvet Cover: Get ready for summer with this Belgian and French flax linen duvet cover. It comes in a wide range of colors and patterns to stylize your bedroom, and are stonewashed, individually pre-washed and garment-dyed.
