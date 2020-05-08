Here’s What to Get From Nike’s 50% Off Sale
I’ve been wearing athleisure most of the time these days because it helps keep me feeling active, even when I’m just lounging around. I’ve been trying to be ethical and supportive with my purchasing, too, choosing companies that have been giving back during this time. This week, Nike donated 32,500 Air Zoom Pulse's, their shoe specifically designed for medical workers, to frontline workers. While you can’t buy those shoes or buy a pair to donate, (I wish you could, they look super comfortable), now’s a great time to get something else for yourself, as Nike is having a sale of up to 50% off select styles on their site. The sale ends on Sunday, and to help out, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items.
Men’s Yoga Pants: What are yoga pants? Basically sweatpants, and Nike makes some of my favorites. The plus side is you can exercise in these and get full range of motion, even those ever-so-tricky yoga poses. And they’re comfortable for just lounging around, too.
Men’s Yoga Pants
Men’s Nike Air Zoom Pegasus: If you’ve been running more or working out more at home (some people have!) the Pegasus shoes are a great option. A rocking chair-like bottom gives you a perfect step every time and the engineered mesh upper gives you breathability and support simultaneously.
Men’s Nike Air Zoom Pegasus
Nike Yoga Women’s Tank: This tank is extremely lightweight and wicks sweat to help keep you comfortable. It fits close,, but not too close so you can still transition from pose to pose, or whatever else you might be doing with ease.
Nike Yoga Women’s Tank
Women’s Phantom React Flyknit: These have a minimal design but are comfortable as ever. Great for running or just walking the dog, you’ll be doing either in style. Whether you’re an experienced runner or just getting into it, this will be the most comfortable run of your life.
Women’s Phantom React Flyknit
