What to Know About Casper, the Original Mattress-in-a-Box, Now That It's Filed an IPO

When one thinks about the direct-to-consumer boom, it’s impossible not to draw a direct line back to Casper. Pioneering the idea of a “mattress-in-a-box” sales strategy, Casper quickly took over the market, spawning dozens in its wake. Last week, Casper announced it was filing for an IPO, bringing the friendly ghost to the forefront of e-commerce investments. While the business world is abuzz about what the filing means, we decided to break down a few things to know about the brand from a consumer standpoint, from some background on the brand to the other things they sell besides memory foam mattresses.

Casper started in 2014 by Philip Krim and it quickly exploded in sales and attracted venture capital attention. Even as they’ve expanded their portfolio of products over the years, the brand has been known for offering a risk-free, 100-night trial for its mattresses (meaning if you don’t like it in that 100-day window, they’ll coordinate a courier to pick it up and potentially donate it, with a full refund).

Why is this important? For a brand that only recently opened a handful of brick-and-mortar stores, it shows that they’re confident in their products — and it also means that even if you can’t feel the mattress in real life, you don’t have to sleep on it forever if you don’t like it. This now extends to their pillows and bedding, plus a 30-day trial is offered for other items like the bed frames, dog bed, and Glow Light. There’s also a 10-year limited warranty on all the mattresses and a 1-year warranty on the sheets, pillows, and other accessories.

According to Business Insider, the IPO filing is giving us a glimpse into the future of Casper. With a potential to radically change how they market (they originally relied heavily on influencer campaigns) and a plethora of new categories like sleep apnea machines and pajamas, going public may broaden Casper’s scope. If you’re interested in trying what the markets are talking about, here’s a tour of their products based on a combination of reviews, research, and some of my own experience. They also sell some products on Amazon now, so that option is provided when possible.

Mattresses:

The Casper Mattress This is the original mattress that truly started it all. It’s made from four layers of premium foam, with breathable open-cell formats to keep things from getting too warm (a problem for a lot of memory foam options). The foam also features Zoned Support, which provides pressure relief where you need it most, like your lower back and neck. It now also comes in a Hybrid option that includes springs. Buy on Casper $ 986 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Amazon $ 995 Free Shipping

The Casper Essential Mattress Take what you know from the Original and pare it back a bit. With three layers of foam and a more streamlined design, the Essential Mattress is perfect for first-time mattress buyers, or even for guest rooms where you want to give guests a quality bed but don’t want to spend a fortune. The three layers of foam consist of a bouncy, soft top layer, a pressure-relieving middle layer, and a supportive base layer. Buy on Casper $ 536 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Amazon $ 536 Free Shipping

The Casper Wave Mattress Give your bed an upgrade with this advanced option. Take all you could want in the original mattress and give a fifth layer of foam. With the addition of targeted gel pods to actively support your spine and a velvety soft top layer, this is supposed to be the ultimate comfort mattress from Casper’s line. It also comes in a hybrid if you want more support and durability in your mattress. Buy on Casper $ 2156 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Amazon $ 1816 Free Shipping

Pillows:

Original Casper Pillow One-part support, one-part fluff, this is literally two pillows in one and the best of both worlds. It has a gusset to help you achieve better neck alignment and a 100% cotton cover made from a breathable percale weave to increase airflow. It’s also resistant to clumping so you’re not stuck breaking up lumps while trying to sleep. As Scouted contributor Emily Torres writes, "When I initially purchased the Original Casper Pillow, I knew I could always return the product with the brand’s 100-day trial offer. Nine months, zero strained neck muscles, and completely increased productivity levels later, this pillow is still occupying its trusty spot on my bed and is the key to my personal beauty sleep." Buy on Casper $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Amazon $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Foam Pillow Three layers of foam will contour to your head in a supportive hold. It helps promote healthy spine alignment and was made to have the optimal air circulation to keep your head nice and cool. Tiny channels were added to the foam to keep air flowing through it while the jersey knit cover will help cool you down. Buy on Casper $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Amazon $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Down Pillow Airy and plush, this pillow is made from 100% ethically-sourced down feathers. The five-chamber structure gives you breathability but won’t falter on support. What’s even better is the whole thing is machine-washable. Buy on Casper $ 125 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Amazon $ 114 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bedding:

Casper offers three different bedding options: Sateen, Cool Supima, and Weightless Cotton. Each has its own benefits, so it really depends on what you want to get out of your bedding. Sateen is incredibly soft and naturally wrinkle-resistant. The Cool Supima is crisp and breathable and will get softer the more you use and wash it. The Weightless Cotton is made from 100% superfine long-staple cotton and is made to feel like you have no sheets on you at all.

Sateen Sheets Set Buy on Casper $ 258 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cool Supima Sheet Set Buy on Casper $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Weightless Cotton Sheet Set Buy on Casper $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Casper also has two different duvets options: Down and Humidity Fighting. The machine-washable Down Duvet was designed to be comfortable in any season, as it’s made with ethically-sourced down fill and a 100% cotton shell. The sewn-in chambers keep the down in place. If you can’t stand to think about how hot a fully-down duvet is, try the Humidity Fighting option, which adds in a layer of naturally moisture-wicking merino wool.

Humidity Fighting Duvet Buy on Casper $ 390 Free Shipping | Free Returns

These days, a bedding brand wouldn’t be complete without their take on a weighted blanket. The quilted channels are filled with microbeads to evenly distribute weight across your entire body. The breathable cotton cover also helps to regulate body temperature so you don’t get too hot while relaxing. You can choose from a couple of weight options, too, to make sure you’re getting the right one for your preferences.

Bed Frames:

Adjustable Bed Frames Do you ever find that using a pillow to read in bed just isn’t cutting it? Well, then maybe it’s time to invest in an adjustable bed frame. Casper offers two, the regular Adjustable and the Adjustable Pro. The regular version allows you to get full-body adjustability, has a wireless remote control, and even a USB-port. The Pro has all of that plus a massage feature, a headrest tilt function, and under-bed lights. Buy on Casper $ 945 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Platform Bed Frame If you want something a little simpler, the easy-to-assemble Platform Bed is a great option. It comes in either White or Slate powder-coated aluminum that basically just slots together. There’s also an optional headboard and matching nightstand to complete the look. Buy on Casper $ 995 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Upholstered Bed Frame Give your bed a strong and sturdy base that feels like something you’d see in an upscale hotel. Each frame is wrapped in premium fabric with a layer of foam underneath to protect your ankles and shins from any nighttime adventures. Buy on Casper $ 595 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Foundation + Metal Frame If you want a fully paired-down bed frame, this is the one for you. It’s supportive, has optimally-spaced slats for maximum comfort, and can be put together in a matter of minutes. Buy on Casper $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Other Accessories:

Casper also has a plethora of other interesting accessories, like a dog bed made from their memory foam, the Glow Light (which is basically an adult nightlight), a nap pillow for travel, and a mattress topper.

Memory Foam Dog Bed Buy on Casper $ 125 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Amazon $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Glow Light Buy on Casper $ 229 Free Shipping | Free Returns