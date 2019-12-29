CHEAT SHEET
    What to Shop at Kate Spade's Up to 65% Off Sale

    SALE ON SALE

    Jillian Lucas

    Commerce Editorial Manager

    When it comes to staying organized and keeping on top of all your things, having the perfect bag can help with that. If you’re in need of a good one, check out Kate Spade’s sale section, now getting extra discounts with code BIGGESTSALE. With up to 65% off bags of all shapes and styles, you can score a brand new bag to help your day-to-day stay organized. Need some help as to which bag to get? We’ve rounded up some of the top-rated options for you to check out.

    Spencer Court Archie

    Buy on Kate Spade$129

    Sylvia Panther Dot Small Slim Bifold Wallet

    Buy on Kate Spade$35

    Betty Suede Medium Tote

    Buy on Kate Spade$120

    Vanity Mini Top Handle Bag

    Buy on Kate Spade$70

    Margaux Large Satchel

    Buy on Kate Spade$106

