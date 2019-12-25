This End-of-the-Year Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale is a Christmas Miracle
When it comes to extra discounts, the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale is one of my favorites. You get an extra 25% off the entire clearance section, which is filled with style staples and designer finds. And right now, Nordstrom Rack is having an after-Christmas Clear the Rack for you to enjoy. There are hundreds of things to choose from, so we picked a few highlights to get you started.
Check out this sleek Wolford V-Neck Asymmetric Dress for $89 (originally $650) or the men’s Hawke & Co. Faux Shearling Lined Puffer Hooded Jacket for $28 (originally $195). Prepare for more cold weather with the Cyrus Plaid Open Front Long Coat for $24. Or grab a suit like the Vince Camuto Blue Plaid Two Button Notch Lapel Slim Fit Suit for $112 to get a head start on wedding season. There’s a lot to look through, so drink some leftover eggnog, park your butt on the sofa, and get to shopping.
