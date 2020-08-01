What to Shop From Backcountry’s Big Semi-Annual Sale
The oasis of the outdoors is even more important these days, with quarantines and lockdowns still a steady part of our daily life. You’ve probably been digging through your basement or garage to scrounge up tents and backpacks to head on a socially distanced camping trip. Instead, may we suggest digging through the Backcountry Semi-Annual sale? It’s chock full of apparel, gear, and more to make your next outdoor experience better than you ever thought. We’ve rounded up a handful of some of our favorites from the sale below.
Patagonia Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Pullover: The Better Sweater line is a favorite of Scouted contributor John Brandon. This one is a women’s style, with a kangaroo pocket for all your things and a snap-closure neck lined with jersey for extra softness.
The North Face Thermoball Eco Hooded Jacket: You may not need this right now, but the ThermoBall line is a fantastic layer for when it (eventually) gets cold out. This lightweight jacket has been DWR treated and can even pack down into its own pocket for extra portability.
Fjallraven Raven 28L Backpack: Don’t let looks deceive you: this backpack is made from a heavy duty cotton/polyester blend and has padded shoulder straps and back panel. It features a 15-inch laptop sleeve and an internal security pocket for your more valuable carries.
