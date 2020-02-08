Eddie Bauer Is Taking an Extra 60% Off Sale Items, Plus Up to 60% Off Everything Else. Here’s What to Shop
The weather these days is as unpredictable as the political landscape. Some days it’s freezing, others it feels like an early spring. Prepare for whatever the planet throws at you while Eddie Bauer is taking an extra 60% off sale items with code GLACIER, plus up to 60% off everything else. We’ve rounded up a handful of pieces you should pick up while they’re on sale. But you’d better be quick because the sale ends this weekend.
Men’s EverTherm Down Jacket: This best-selling jacket is also a Scouted favorite. Contributor Steven John describes it as the perfect antithesis to a bulky puffer jacket. “The lack of stitching running all around the exterior also means superior windchill resistance and even makes the jacket more water-resistant,” he said.
Men's EverTherm Down Jacket
Women’s Favorite Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt: Another best-seller to consider is this lightweight, stretchy long-sleeve shirt. It comes in a bunch of different colors and is affordable enough for you to get one in a couple of different colors. Layer it under sweaters or pair it with your favorite jeans for an easy outfit.
Women's Favorite Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
Eddie's Favorite Men’s Thermal Henley Shirt: A thermal is a great piece to have on hand for when things get a little chillier than you were anticipating. It can be worn on its own or under a sweater or jacket, too. It’s lightweight but comfortable, the perfect staple for a winter day.
Eddie's Favorite Men's Thermal Henley Shirt
