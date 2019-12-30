What’s Behind the New Wave in Anti-Semitic Hate?

New York is reeling from a wave of anti-Semitic attacks, and speaking as Jewish parent who lives in Brooklyn, I can tell you that it’s terrifying.

It is also confusing. The vast majority of anti-Semitic attacks in this country are carried out by right-wing white supremacists. But most of the recent New York-area attacks have been carried out by people of color expressing very different grievances, or none at all. So is this the same phenomenon, or a different one? Hate, yes, but what kind of hate?

The answer is not simple. The recent street violence and acts of terror are based, in part, on anti-Semitic conspiracy theories similar to those on the Right. And yet, it is dangerous and misleading to see this as the same phenomenon, because the social contexts, the dynamics of race, and the relationships to power are all quite different.