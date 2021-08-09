What’s Going on Over at #beastxword?

It’s been a while since we checked the official Daily Beast crossword Twitter hashtag, which is #beastxword. Let’s see what they’re saying:

ANCISTROID meaning "anchor-shaped," which appeared in the July 17 puzzle since it was featured in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Well, David, that must’ve hurt, and we thank you for not posting a pic.

Hey, it’s not a competition. Unless you want it to be. But really, I’ve seen slower. You’re doing great.

And finally:

I like that—“did not know it was timed until the end.” 4:40’s very good, and that’s without even turning on the afterburners. I bet you can clear four minutes if you focus!

Got something to tell me about crosswords? Just tweet it to #beastxword and I'll very likely tweet you back.

Play today’s puzzle and sign up for our weekly crossword newsletter on the bottom of the puzzle page.

READ MORE ON CROSSWORDS