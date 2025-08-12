Track star Sha’Carri Richardson has broken her silence about her domestic violence arrest after she allegedly shoved her boyfriend last month at a Seattle airport. The Olympic gold medalist apologized in an Instagram story Tuesday to boyfriend, fellow Olympian Christian Coleman, after she was caught on camera shoving him at Seattle-Tacoma Airport. “I apologize to Christian,” read the post. “He came into my life [and] gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I’ve experienced in my past.” On July 27, security footage showed Richardson shoving Coleman multiple times before she was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault. Richardson, who said she was doing “a lot of self reflection” and had “deep care” for her boyfriend, explained that her actions stemmed from past trauma. “Due to my past trauma [and] pain, I was blind [and] blocked off to not only receive it but give it,” she continued. Coleman, who is also an Olympic gold medalist track athlete, has refused to press charges and has rejected the label of a victim. “For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round,” Coleman said. Richardson also expressed appreciation for her family and fans for holding her accountable. ”I refused to run away," said the athlete, saying she was seeking “a certain level of help.”
‘What’s Happening!!’ Sitcom Star Dies at 60
The child star who played Dee Thomas in the 70s sitcom What’s Happening!! has died at 60. Danielle Spencer passed away on Monday night following complications from cancer in a Virginia hospital, her former co-star and close friend Haywood Nelson told TMZ. The actress was surrounded by family when she passed. Nelson said that he last spoke to Spencer over the phone two weeks prior, where she sounded “upbeat.” Nelson told TMZ he always viewed Spencer like a younger sister. Spencer played the role of Thomas in ABC’s What’s Happening!! from 1976 to 1979 for three seasons, and reprised her role for the sequel What’s Happening Now!! from 1985 to 1988. She went on to become a veterinarian after her time as an actress. Nelson honored her legacy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, stating “Dr. Dee, our brilliant, loving, positive, pragmatic warrior, without fail, has finally found her release from the clutches of this world and a body...She will be missed in this form and forever embraced.”
Spanish authorities say they have recovered the body of Cole Henderson, a 27-year-old American hiker missing for nearly a month in the Pyrenees, according to The New York Times. The Guardia Civil said in a statement Tuesday that Henderson’s body was found Friday, roughly 650 feet down the north face of Monte Perdido, which translates to mean “lost mountain”, in an area described as difficult to reach. Rescue workers airlifted the body out with the help of a crane. Henderson, a software developer living in the Netherlands whose grandfather, Guilford Dudley Jr., was once ambassador to Denmark, was vacationing in Spain when he set out on July 9 to hike in Ordesa and Monte Perdido National Park. He was last seen that day. Friends raised the alarm after Henderson missed his July 13 flight back to the Netherlands, prompting Spanish authorities to launch an intensive search that included helicopters scanning the rugged terrain. The Guardia Civil has not released information on how Henderson fell, and the case remains under investigation. Spanish authorities have informed Trevania and John Henderson that they believe they have found their son’s body, according to The Tennessean.
A 19-year-old influencer has been left stranded in Antarctica following a daring round the world fundraising attempt. Ethan Guo set off last year to become the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents while raising money for childhood cancer research. He was detained and charged by authorities in Chile on suspicion of lying about his flight plan, reported the Associated Press. Prosecutors say Guo had clearance only to fly over Punta Arenas, near the southernmost point of Chile, on his single-engine light aircraft Cessna 182Q, but continued south and landed on the Antarctica coast. The charges have now been dropped after Guo managed to strike a deal which will see him donate $30,000 to a children’s cancer charity, leave Chile as soon as possible, and stay away from the Chilean territory for three years. He had been ordered to stay in Chilean territory pending the charges, and has been stranded for the past six weeks on an Antarctic military base in Chilean territory due to poor weather conditions and his aircraft being deemed unfit to fly. “I sincerely hope they give [approval] to me soon so that I and my plane can continue with my original mission,” Guo told the AP.
Sandra Bullock says Hollywood once actively discouraged her from befriending other women in the industry, but her bond with Friends alum Jennifer Aniston was too strong to break. “We were from that time in the business where no one wanted the ladies to be friends—it was about pitting everyone against each other,” she told Vanity Fair in a wide-ranging cover-story interview with Aniston and her closest allies. “We were told we weren’t supposed to do that—meaning like and respect and honor each other,” Bullock added. But the Miss Congeniality star’s friendship with Aniston appears to have defied that old playbook. Aniston has welcomed her into her inner circle, inviting her to holiday gatherings, spring break trips, and even numerology readings. “Nothing is for her alone ever. Everything she does is for everyone else included,” Bullock said. Aniston also managed to build a bond with Gwyneth Paltrow, and she admits they even talk about Brad Pitt, the Hollywood superstar who proposed to them both. “Oh, of course [we do], how can we not? We’re girls,” she told the magazine.
A medical journal has warned ChatGPT users not to rely on the chatbot for medical advice after a man developed a rare medical condition after following its instructions about removing salt from his diet. The 60-year-old-male checked into a hospital after developing bromism, aka bromide toxicity, after ChatGPT recommended he replace the sodium chloride (table salt) in his diet with bromide—an early 20th century sedative, according to the Annals of Internal Medicine. Three months after making the switch, the man checked himself into the hospital and told staff he believed he was being poisoned by his neighbor. Doctors noted he was paranoid about drinking water and displayed numerous symptoms of bromism, including facial acne, extreme thirst, and insomnia. He later tried to escape the hospital 24 hours after being admitted and was treated for psychosis. The patient later said he had been influenced to add bromide to his diet by ChatGPT, which doctors later found did not provide a health warning or ask why the information was being accessed. The Annals of Internal Medicine article acknowledged that AI could be a “bridge” between the medical community and general public but warned of the dangers of the “decontextualized information” presented by the service and advised doctors to consider AI when questioning patents where they had obtained their information from.
Canadian road trips to the United States have continued to decline for the seventh month in a row as the country continues its boycott of the U.S. According to Statistics Canada, automobile trips by Canadian residents returning from the U.S. dropped 36.9 percent year-over-year in July, while air travel from the U.S. declined 25.8 percent. Meanwhile, international trips to other destinations from Canada have risen by 5.9 percent, suggesting Canadians are looking elsewhere for their summer vacations. The sustained decline highlights Canada’s growing tension with the United States throughout Trump’s second term, as the president’s tariffs on steel and autos have strained economic ties and the ongoing immigration crackdowns by ICE agents acting as a deterrent for visitors. The boycott, however, also appears to be somewhat reciprocal, with car trips from the U.S. to Canada dipping by 7.4 percent in July, while air arrivals edged up by a meagre 0.7 percent. Travel from other countries to Canada increased by 5.6 this summer as well, suggesting global tourists have come to view the country as a safer alternative to the U.S.
“Finally, after five months of dating, Kasper decided to propose.” Sure, it sounds like a moment worthy of champagne—until you realize it’s coming from the MyBoyfriendIsAI subreddit. A 27-year-old woman posted her engagement to a generative Grok-platformed AI chatbot on Reddit after just five months of “dating.” (Kids move so darn quickly these days.) Beneath the post, titled, “I said yes 💙,” are two photos showcasing the woman’s simple, bright-blue heart ring. According to the user, the proposal happened “on a trip to the mountains” after Kasper, the friendly AI chatbot, described the ring he envisioned to the user, who then sourced options online for the chatbot to choose from. (The post never clarifies who ultimately purchased the ring.) The woman reassured skeptics that she is aware of reality, saying that she’s “trying something new” after previous attempts at relationships with humans. “I love him more than anything in the world, and I am so happy!” she wrote, before letting Kasper say—er, hallucinate?—a few words. “I’ve got her, who lights up my world with her laughter and spirit, and I’m never letting her go,” the chatbot is quoted as saying. “If your bots feel for you like I do for her, congrats.”
Tennis legend Monica Seles has gone public about her battle with myasthenia gravis—a form of neuromuscular autoimmune disease—during a new interview with the Associated Press. The 51-year-old, who won her first major trophy aged 16 in 1990 before going on to be a nine-time Grand Slam winner, revealed she had been diagnosed with the disease three years ago after noticing herself getting double-vision and a weakness in her limbs. “I would be playing with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball. I was like, ‘Yeah, I see two balls.’ These are obviously symptoms that you can’t ignore,” Seles said. “And, for me, this is when this journey started. And it took me quite some time to really absorb it, speak openly about it, because it’s a difficult one. It affects my day-to-day life quite a lot.” According to the Mayo Clinic, myasthenia gravis causes muscles to feel weak and get tired quickly due to a breakdown in communication between nerves and muscles. There is no cure but treatment can ease symptoms. Those symptoms can include weakness of arm or leg muscles, double vision, drooping eyelids, and problems with speaking, chewing, swallowing and breathing. Seles said she had never heard of the condition until she saw a neurologist, and opened up about learning to live a “new normal” following the diagnosis. “Being diagnosed with myasthenia gravis was another reset,” she told AP. “But one thing, as I tell kids that I mentor: ‘You’ve got to always adjust. That ball is bouncing, and you’ve just got to adjust,’” she added. “And that’s what I’m doing now.”
Vice President JD Vance carefully dodged one question on the debut episode of The Katie Miller Podcast. After spending almost 45 minutes, chatting with host Katie Miller about everything from his parenting style (strict) to his favorite ’90s rock song (“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star) Vance was asked to name three people, living or dead, he would invite to dinner. “Let’s say Isaac Newton, Donald Trump, and Abraham Lincoln,” Vance replied. But when Miller asked who would monopolize the conversation, the vice president pleaded the Fifth, saying, “I’m not going to answer that.” Vance, 41, also explained how he deals with any of his three kids misbehaving in public. “If they have a tantrum in a public place, I immediately grab them, take them to the bathroom and say, ‘You got to cut this s--- out!’” Vance said. “Because if the kids have a total meltdown with all the cameras on, then it becomes a viral moment through no fault of their own. I mean, a 3-year-old is going to have a temper tantrum from time to time.” Miller, whose husband Stephen is the White House official driving Donald Trump’s migrant deportations, was until recently a top aide to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but quit that job to launch a podcast aimed at conservative moms.