As summer truly sets in, a fresh batch of movies and TV series have arrived on streaming—and this month has a little something for everyone. This month, we’ve got a new Spike Lee film, not one but two underrated Keanu Reeves titles, and a little Mel Brooks for good measure. Whether you’re into classics, or “classics,” or just want to catch up on a few of the awards contenders you missed last year, here are the best options to keep you busy until the next wave hits July.

NETFLIX

First, let’s get some big ones out of the way: Clueless, The Silence of The Lambs, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Inside Man, Lady Bird, and West Side Story will all be available June 1, as will Martin Scorsese’s Cape Fear—so prepare your streaming schedules accordingly. But there’s also plenty more where that came from.

Bad News Bears

The Little Leaguers in this movie are not of the cherubic Disney variety. They are rude, crude, and lewd, and their coach likes to spike his beer during practice. Bad News Bears is the rare baseball movie that doesn’t veer into cornball territory—and for that alone, well worth a watch. (Available June 1)

The Lake House

Listen. I know, OK? Whatever you’re about to say, I know. And it’s true: The Lake House is more a giant compendium of obvious tropes than an actual movie. But this one happens to star Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, and an endless supply of snuggly turtlenecks. So as far as I’m concerned, your critiques are irrelevant! (Available June 1)

The Queen

Given the artistic powerhouse behind The Queen, its triumphant execution should surprise no one. Stephen Frears’ film takes place just after Princess Diana’s untimely passing, as Queen Elizabeth weighs whether or not to treat the tragedy as an official royal death. Helen Mirren shines as the Queen, capturing the tension between her emotions, her duty, and her personal relationship with Diana and what she represented. And her shared scenes with Michael Sheen, who plays Tony Blair, bristle with tension expressed, very often, without words. (Available June 1)

Starship Troopers

When this satirical action flick first premiered in 1997, a lot of people didn’t get the joke. Even most of the cast didn’t seem in on the humor; most of the actors seem to play their parts with complete sincerity, apart from notable exceptions like Neil Patrick Harris. But in the decades since its premiere, Paul Verhoeven’s genre-inflected take on jingoism and propaganda has received the consideration it deserves. (Available June 1)

13 Reasons Why Season 4

For those who are still fretting over Clay, Jessica, and all the other troubled teens of Liberty High, I’ve got good news and bad news: Season 4, the Netflix drama’s final season, premieres June 5.

Hannibal Seasons 1-3

NBC should have left this twisted thriller, starring Mads Mikkelson, run for as long as it wanted—but even its most loyal fans also knew this series never felt quite at home on the broadcast network it called home for three seasons. Either way, at least it’s now available once more for a disgustingly delicious binge. Or is it deliciously disgusting? (Available June 5.)

Da 5 Bloods

In Spike Lee’s latest film, four black Vietnam War return decades later to find their squad leader's remains—and a stash of buried gold. The cast includes Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, and Norm Lewis. (Available June 12)

Dating Around Season 2

Fall in love with Netflix’s understated first-date show all over again as its second season premieres June 12.

The Politician Season 2

Or, if Sufjan Stevens and Ben Platt are more your flavor, Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix series is also staging its grand return. (Available June 19)

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

Eric Andre’s first Netflix special was filmed last November in the New Orleans venue Republic. Per the official description, Andre “breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes!” (Available June 23)

Athlete A

This Netflix original documentary follows the reporters who first broke news of the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal. Gymnast Maggie Nichols, who was the first to report coach Larry Nassar for misconduct, will appear in the film, among others like her. (Available June 24)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

It’s a comedy film starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, and I’ll just leave this here.

(Available June 26)

HULU

Like Netflix, Hulu also has a host of popular titles premiering this month—including Scorsese’s Casino (it’s a big month for Scorsese and Robert De Niro on streaming!), I Am Legend, Up in the Air, Thelma & Louise, and the Director’s Cut of Tony Scott’s True Romance will all be available June 1.

Constantine

As with The Lake House, I will start by saying, I know. But this one, I and others would argue, is actually an under-appreciated gem. Here, instead of a star-crossed, turtlenecked lover, Keanu Reeves plays jaded occult detective John Constantine, alongside a supporting cast that also includes Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, and also Gavin Rossdale playing a demon. (Yes, that Gavin Rossdale.) I challenge you to resist! (Available June 1)

Meet the Parents

Both Meet the Parents and its sequel Meet the Fockers—which adds Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman to the chaotic family comedy mix—are coming to both Hulu and Amazon on June 1. [Insert ‘I’m Watching You’ gesture here.]

My Girl

It was the movie that gave Anna Chlumsky her first big break—and left droves of movie-goers sobbing and traumatized by the sentence, “He can’t see without his glasses.” If you have the stomach to experience that heartache again, you can on June 1.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

They’re men! They’re men in tights! They roam around the forest looking for fights! How can you resist?

(Available June 1)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Honestly, we could all probably use a quick break to sit with Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers right now. (Available June 2)

Natural Born Killers

Or, if you want to go in the opposite direction, there’s Oliver Stone’s completely un-wholesome Natural Born Killers—starring Juliette Lewis and Woody Harrelson as murderous tabloid darlings. Bonus: Robert Downey Jr. also stars as selfish tabloid writer Wayne Gale. (Available June 19)

Love, Victor

Originally set to debut on Disney+, this teen series, set in the same world as the film Love, Simon, has pulled a High Fidelity and relocated to Hulu. Love, Simon writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will executive-produce the YA dramedy, which finds its titular teen struggling to adjust to a new city and figure out who he is as he comes of age.

(Available June 19)

HBO

Not to be outdone, HBO is adding its own stellar titles in June, including awards contenders Ad Astra and Ford v Ferrari. Also on the way: Amelie, An American Werewolf in London, The American, Dune, Far and Away, Hanna, and Ray.

Doubt

It’s not often that this many powerhouse performances collide at once: Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Viola Davis, and Amy Adams all received Oscar nominations for this 2008 drama, and with good reason. The film follows a Catholic school principal, Sister Aloysius, who sets out to prove that the more progressive Father Flynn is molesting the school’s first black student. And each spellbinding performance adds another layer of perspective to the film’s theme, as named in the title. (Available June 1)

He Got Game

When Spike Lee and Denzel Washington team up, magic tends to happen. It happened with Malcolm X, it happened with Inside Man (available, you might have noticed, this month on Netflix), and it happened here, in a film about the challenges of being the country’s best high school basketball player. (Available June 1)

Like Water For Chocolate

As magical as magical realism can get. If you’ve never read Laura Esquivel’s novel, there’s no time like the present for a taste test. (Available June 1)

X-Men: First Class

A seminal entry in the Nicholas Hoult Playing Outcasts and Assholes canon. Oh, and you know, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, and more are also there! (Available June 1)

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!

Perhaps best known as Issa’s best friend, Molly, on Insecure, the Nigerian-American comedian Orji has scored her first HBO stand-up special, which also includes personal footage from Orji’s trip to Nigeria. The special will take “an intimate, hilarious look at what being Nigerian-American means to Yvonne – from her international haggling addiction and having her phone tapped by her parents as a kid, to the fine line between cursing people out and putting curses on them. ”

(Available June 6)

I May Destroy You

One of the most promising originals for the month comes from Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel. The new series follows Coel’s character Arabella, a spunky, talented, and above all complicated writer who is forced to piece together her own rape after being drugged. The series is as compelling as it is wrenching—and once watched, like Netflix’s recent, nuanced series about sexual assault, Unbelievable, it can be difficult to shake. (Premieres June 7)

Perry Mason

Matthew Rhys will play the famous, fictional Los Angeles detective in HBO’s new limited series, which premieres June 21. Also on board? Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany, who will play Sister Alice, and John Lithgow as Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan, “a personal attorney at the nadir of his career and a semi-regular employer of Perry Mason.” Don your caps and trench coats when the series premieres June 21.

Transhood

This documentary was filmed over five years in Kansas City, and tracked four children—ages 4, 9, 12, and 15 when filming began—to examine the role gender now plays both in our society and on a personal level. (Available June 24)

Doctor Sleep

If you liked Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, you might just love its creator Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining sequel. No, it’s not quite on par with Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of the original novel—but it’s got enough scares and style to make it worth the watch. (Available June 27)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

The late author Michelle McNamara died in 2017, as she was investigating the Golden State Killer and working on her book, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark. Her husband, Patton Oswalt, said that during the time preceding her death, McNamara was unable to sleep due to anxiety and nightmares. Now, HBO explores her investigation in a six-part docu-series.

(Premieres June 28)

AMAZON

Dirty Dancing

If you’re in the mood to disappear into a 1960s summer in the Catskills—or salsa your way through late 1950s Cuba, for that matter—now’s your chance. Both Dirty Dancing and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights are available June 1 on both Hulu and Amazon. (The sequel is absolutely not good, but it does star Diego Luna, so.)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

As with many of Adam Sandler’s more ridiculous movies, your mileage will vary. That said, if you’re in the mood for that kind of laugh, this movie will absolutely give it to you—and as a bonus, it’s also available on Hulu and Netflix. (Available June 1)

Knives Out

As you might have gathered from the effusive buzz last year, this delightful whodunit, from director Rian Johnson and starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas, is a must-watch. And if that doesn’t convince you, here’s one further enticement: Chris Evans in this sweater. (Available June 3)

Crawl

From French director Alexandre Aja, this horror gem about ’roided-up alligators descending on small-town Florida during a hurricane is an absolute blast. The film expertly walks that fine line every B-horror movie must master—balancing silliness and suspense with such ease it looks simple. But as countless failed efforts at just that feat have proven, successfully navigating those waters is anything but easy. (Available June 18)