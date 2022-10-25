CHEAT SHEET
    WhatsApp Goes Down for Thousands Worldwide

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Instant messaging service WhatsApp has gone down around the world early Tuesday morning. Concerned users vented their frustration about the service blackout on the Meta-owned platform, with many saying they are able to access their conversations but cannot send or receive new messages. Instead, a message saying the app is “connecting” to the server displays persistently, without an apparent connection ever being formed. A WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

