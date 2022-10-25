CHEAT SHEET
WhatsApp Goes Down for Thousands Worldwide
Instant messaging service WhatsApp has gone down around the world early Tuesday morning. Concerned users vented their frustration about the service blackout on the Meta-owned platform, with many saying they are able to access their conversations but cannot send or receive new messages. Instead, a message saying the app is “connecting” to the server displays persistently, without an apparent connection ever being formed. A WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”