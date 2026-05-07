WHCD Mentalist Stung as Karoline Leavitt Reveals Real Baby Name

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has given birth to her second child.

Leavitt, 28, welcomed baby girl, Viviana, or “Vivi,” on May 1.

“She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble,” she posted online.

Karoline Leavitt welcomed her second child earlier this month. @karolineleavitt/Instagram

“Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy—I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good,” she added.

Viviana is her second child with her husband, Nicolas Ricco, 60. The couple welcomed their son, Nicholas, or “Niko,” on July 10, 2024.

Her son, Niko, is 21 months old. @karolineleavitt/Instagram

At this year’s ill-fated White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the act, Oz the Mentalist, nearly perfectly guessed her baby’s name. He guessed the baby’s name would be Vivian, just one letter off from what Leavitt named her daughter.

Leavitt officially left her White House duties for maternity leave on April 24, but held a last-minute press briefing on April 27 following an attempted shooting at the WHCD.

“As you can see, I’m about ready to have a baby any minute,” she told reporters last week.

Leavitt attended the WHCD with her husband, 32 years her senior, just days before she gave birth. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Her friends and White House press staff threw her a baby shower at Trump’s golf club in Sterling, Virginia, last month.

Attendees included several MAGA ladies, including Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, who was also pregnant, fired Attorney General Pam Bondi, “Judge” Jeanine Pirro, Fox News reporter Brooke Singman, and many of Leavitt’s press deputies.

Leavitt is pictured with several women who work in the White House Press Office. @karolineleavitt/Instagram

She is expected to return to the briefing room after maternity leave.

There will be no formal replacement for her, as the podium will feature a rotating cast of characters, like Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who will take questions from reporters. Rubio made his debut in the briefing room earlier this week.

Leavitt has not said when she will return to the podium.