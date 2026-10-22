NO CHILL ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Reveals Bizarre Contents of His Freezer The TV personality’s colleagues called out his strange “dude freezer.” Taylor Hill/WireImage

Ryan Seacrest has revealed the contents of his freezer, leaving some fans stunned by the TV personality’s odd selection.

The 51-year-old American Idol and Wheel of Fortune host posted a photo on Instagram showing his highly organized freezer shelves, which only contained meat, fish, and ice cream. It also included one box of frozen rice.

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“This is my freezer right now,” Seacrest said to his co-hosts in a clip of On Air with Ryan Seacrest that accompanied the photo.

Ryan Seacrest took over as the host of “Wheel of Fortune” in September 2024. He co-hosts the popular game show with Vanna White. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS

“This is such a dude freezer,” Seacrest’s co-host, Sisanie Villaclara, said when she saw the image.

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When Seacrest asked what made it a “dude freezer,” Villaclara replied: “Like meat and ice cream.”

“And jasmine white rice,” co-host Tanya Rad Yadegar added, noting the frozen steamed jasmine rice box on the top shelf.

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Seacrest said he needed rice “every once in a while,” and the frozen version was “quicker.”

Ryan Seacrest shared the contents of his freezer on Instagram. Instagram/Ryan Seacrest

Seacrest admitted his freezer contents weren’t the most diverse.

“It’s all ice cream and frozen fish and frozen chicken,” he said. “Meat, and protein, and ice cream.”

His co-hosts said that his 14 pints of ice cream from high-end brands like Jeni’s and Alec’s were “a lot.”

Seacrest replied, “Well, I didn’t know which flavor I was gonna love, so I got cookie dough, I got candy bar, I got coffee, I got cappuccino...”

He also clarified the Jonny Pops popsicles were for his seven-year-old niece, Flora Leach.

Ryan Seacrest showed off his chiseled physique on Instagram in early October. Instagram/Ryan Seacrest

Seacrest captioned the post, “My preferred food groups are protein and ice cream.”

Some fans were shocked, especially after Seacrest’s early October shirtless post featuring his impressive eight-pack.

“The meat & dairy diet?! Ryan Seacrest what are you doing that you’re fit and eating ice cream! What’s your secret?” one fan wrote on Facebook. Another joked, “All that sugar and still so fit... Starting that diet tomorrow.”

Fans joked about all the ingredients they felt were missing from Ryan Seacrest’s freezer. Instagram/Ryan Seacrest

On Instagram, too, fans quipped about Seacrest’s diet.

“Definitely a man’s freezer,” one fan commented with crying laughing faces.

Another asked, “Where are your veggies?”

Ryan Seacrest has hosted “American Idol” since its 2002 premiere. Pictured here in 2025 with judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan. Connie Chornuk/Disney via Getty Images

In the full radio show episode, Seacrest admitted he sometimes struggles with his diet when he has so much ice cream in his freezer.

When Yadegar told him she had asked her husband to hide ice cream from her, he related.

“So Tanya [Rad Yadegar] was telling me that she asked Robbie [Yadegar] to hide ice cream from her because she has no self-discipline. I am the same,” Seacrest said.

Adding, “You get a good flavor, and you know it’s there. It’s the problem with having it there in your freezer.”

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