When the Going Gets Tough, NRA Boss Goes to the Yacht
National Rifle Association boss Wayne LaPierre said in a deposition that he retreated to a Hollywood pal’s 108-foot yacht after the massacres at Sandy Hook and Parkland because it was “the one place” he could escape public outrage. “I remember getting there going, ‘Thank God I’m safe, nobody can get me here,’” LaPierre testified, according to the New York Daily News. LaPierre’s time aboard Hollywood producer David McKenzie’s Illusions is part of a trial focused on the NRA’s finances playing out this week. New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing to dissolve the NRA, which has sought bankruptcy protection—and a Texas judge will determine how and where the matter proceeds. James’ office maintains that LaPierre’s undisclosed use of the yacht owned by someone on the group’s payroll was a conflict of interest and evidence of financial chicanery.