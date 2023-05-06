Taylor Swift Reveals New Re-Recorded Album Is Dropping in July
SURPRISE!
Taylor Swift fans will get a chance to listen to a new re-recorded album of her’s later this summer. On Friday, Swift revealed at her Nashville concert that her new album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)” will be available on July 7. “I think rather than me speaking about it,” she told concert-goers, according to Variety, “I thought I would show you, so if you would direct your attention to the big screens.” In a subsequent note posted to social media, the pop star thanked all her fans. “I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be,” she wrote in an attached note. “I consider this music to be, along with ‘your faith in me,’ the best thing that's ever been mine.”