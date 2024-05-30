When Will Trump Be Sentenced?
JUDGMENT DAY
After a Manhattan jury found Donald Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records for paying off a porn star, Judge Juan Merchan set a sentencing date of July 11, just four days before the opening of the Republican National Convention—where the ex-president, now a convicted felon, is expected to be nominated as the GOP’s presidential candidate. The charges are Class E felonies, the lowest level felony in New York State, and are punishable by a $5,000 fine and a sentence of 16 months to four years in prison. In the meantime, both sides will file sentencing memos, in which the prosecution generally argues for more time and the defense argues for less. Trump will also be required to submit to an interview with the New York City Department of Probation, which will delve into his personal life, including a review of his physical and mental health, to put together a presentencing report Merchan can use as a guide when setting Trump’s punishment. The disgraced former commander-in-chief is expected to appeal, a drawn-out process that will inevitably extend far beyond the November elections. After the jury returned its verdict, Trump fumed to reporters outside the courtroom, complaining about Merchan being “conflicted,” and calling the trial a “disgrace.” A Reuters-Ipsos poll conducted last month predicted a Trump conviction would lead to a two-point swing in Joe Biden’s favor, and a six-point advantage for Biden if Trump is in fact jailed.