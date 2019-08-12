When Your Boss Trump Punches, Hit Back

On Thursday morning, President Trump tweeted, “As your President, one would think that I would be thrilled with our very strong dollar. I am not!” He went on to take the Federal Reserve to the woodshed, claiming that its refusal to reduce rates further is harming manufacturers like Caterpillar, Boeing, and John Deere: “They have called it wrong at every step of the way.”

This tweet barrage is the latest in a long line of presidential attacks on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. So far, Powell has refused to take the bait. On July 31, when Powell announced a limited rate reduction and a reporter asked whether Trump’s criticism may have influenced his decision, Powell shrugged off the question, stating simply that the Fed is an independent agency that never takes political considerations into account.

Did Powell do the right thing? How should federal officials like Powell respond when the president attacks them? Before 2017, the question almost never came up. Regardless of their personal feelings, presidents did not publicly criticize current Fed chairmen or special prosecutors, let alone their own attorneys general.