Where Homes Are Most and Least Affordable in America Revealed

Valentino Garavani, the legendary designer who founded the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino in 1960, has died at the age of 93, his foundation announced Monday. “Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones,” Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti announced in a post on Instagram, adding that his funeral will take place on Friday, Jan. 23, at a Roman basilica. After launching his fashion house, the designer became widely known for his signature, “Valentino Red,” a vivid color that became a hallmark of his brand, even used for his bulletproof Mercedes. He retired from the fashion house in 2008, two years after a cameo in The Devil Wears Prada. “In Italy, there is the Pope—and there is Valentino,” former mayor of Rome, Walter Veltroni, told The New Yorker in 2005. Valentino’s designs have been worn by Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who wore a Valentino wedding dress for her marriage to Aristotle Onassis. “It is very, very simple, I try to make my girls look sensational,” Valentino told The New York Times in 2007, with the outlet reporting that, for the designer, everything was “very funny” and “very nice,” and he regarded his clothes as “very beautiful.” Giancarlo Giammetti, 83, the other member of the foundation which announced the death, co-founded the fashion house. He was Valentino’s lover until the early 1970s, when he married a Brazilian socialite. Valentino went on to date one of his house’s models, and traveled everywhere with his pet pugs.
Billionaire wealth in 2025 surged at a rate three times faster than average over the past five years, according to a report released on Sunday by Oxfam. According to the Resisting the Rule of the Rich: Protecting Freedom from Billionaire Power report, the number of billionaires worldwide has surpassed 3,000, and their wealth has reached a record $18.3 trillion—higher than at any point in history. As nearly half of the world’s population lives in poverty, the planet’s twelve richest billionaires now hold more wealth than roughly four billion people—half of the population. The 2025 Forbes list of the world’s richest people places Elon Musk, 54, at the top with $342 billion, followed by Mark Zuckerberg, 41, in second with $216 billion, and Jeff Bezos, 62, in third with $215 billion. The report links the surge in wealth accumulation to the policies of President Donald Trump—himself a billionaire—who, in his second administration, cut taxes, rolled back environmental and financial regulations on corporations, and placed billionaires in positions of political power. “The widening gap between the rich and the rest is at the same time creating a political deficit that is highly dangerous and unsustainable,” said Amitabh Behar, Oxfam’s International Executive Director.
Where Homes Are Most and Least Affordable in America Revealed
Middle-class homebuyers are being priced out of major U.S. cities, with 70 percent of homes unaffordable for average people even in the best cases. New data from Bankrate looked at the 34 largest metropolitan areas to assess how much of each city’s housing market was affordable for its median earners. Overall, 75 percent of homes were out of the median buyer’s price range across the cities, with some of the lowest rates at less than 1 percent. Only 11 of the 34 cities had 30 percent of their listed properties within budget for average earners, with the route to homeownership easiest in the Rust Belt. Among the best cities were Pittsburgh with 55 percent of homes, St. Louis with 50 percent, Baltimore with 43 percent, Detroit with 42 percent, and Birmingham, Alabama, with 41 percent. Meanwhile, among the most unaffordable were Miami with 0.4 percent, Los Angeles with 0.5 percent, San Diego with 1.6 percent, New Orleans with 2.7 percent, and Boston with 4.8 percent. Speaking to Axios, Bankrate data analyst Alex Gailey said, “Without a meaningful increase in housing supply, particularly in places where people want to live and work, affordability is unlikely to improve even if mortgage rates ease.”
American singer-songwriter Tucker Zimmerman and his wife died over the weekend after a fatal blaze at his home in Belgium. The fire is understood to have broken out early Saturday, according to ClashMusic. First responders found the property already engulfed in flames by the time they arrived on site after neighbors alerted authorities. Zimmerman, who spent much of his later life living and performing in Europe, and his wife were confirmed dead at the scene. He was 84, and the couple had been married for more than five decades. The American-born artist established a long-running career in folk and acoustic music, becoming known for his poetic songwriting and distinctive guitar work. David Bowie routinely cited Zimmerman’s ‘Ten Songs’ as one of his favorite albums of all time. “Tucker was a master musician and songwriter from San Francisco. His songs were biting and revolutionary,” Zimmerman’s producer Tony Visconti said in a statement. “He was one of my oldest friends. David Bowie adored him,” he added. “If you haven’t heard Tucker’s music, it was like a very dark version of Bob Dylan. I’m all choked up.”
A United Airlines jet suffered a “mechanical issue” upon landing in Orlando, appearing to slump and veer from the center of the runway. United Flight 2323 touched down in Florida on a wet and windy Sunday afternoon, having taken off from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Footage of the landing shows the two-year-old Airbus A321neo bump and lurch as it touches down, with something appearing to detach from the plane. “Oooh, something popped off,” an onlooker can be heard saying in the clip. The plane was left blocking the runway, Fox35 reports, with the 200 passengers and six crew onboard having to be picked up by buses. No injuries were reported. The airline said work was underway to move the plane, but it is not yet clear what the issue is or what caused it. “United flight 2323 from Chicago to Orlando experienced a mechanical issue upon landing. Passengers are being bused to the terminal and our team is working to remove the aircraft from the runway. No injuries have been reported,” United told Fox.
A boy is in critical condition after being mauled by a shark amid a spate of attacks in Sydney, Australia. The 12-year-old suffered severe injuries to both his legs while rock jumping on Shark Beach in the eastern suburb of Vaucluse on Sunday. New South Wales’ marine area chief, Joseph McNulty, said the boy’s friends acted bravely to get him out of the water, despite “very confronting injuries for those boys to see,” the BBC reports. On Monday, a man in his 20s was attacked and left in critical condition at Manly Beach on the city’s northern shore and was rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital, according to The Guardian. “All beaches on the Northern Beaches are closed until further notice,” police said. On Dee Why beach, an 11-year-old surfer also had his board bitten several times on Monday but was pulled from the water unharmed. The attacks are suspected to have been caused by torrential rain flushing nutrients into the water, creating what McNulty described as a “perfect storm environment.” An eastern suburbs resident told the Daily Beast that since the attacks, “people are definitely more wary about swimming off the beaches without shark nets.”
New details have emerged in Kiefer Sutherland’s rideshare scuffle. The Uber driver in the incident alleged that the Emmy Award-winning actor, 59, punched him multiple times and tried to choke him, law enforcement sources told ABC News. There were no injuries requiring medical treatment reported. According to the ABC’s sources, the driver told police that he got out of the vehicle to get away from Sutherland, and that he called 911 while running away. People on the scene allegedly described the actor as appearing to be under the influence. The sources also told the outlet that the driver had a dash cam-type camera in his car that may have captured some of the alleged altercation. Sutherland, best known for his roles in Jack Bauer in 24 and Tom Kirkman in Designated Survivor, has not been charged in connection with the incident. He was released from custody on a $50,000 bond and an initial court date has been set for Feb. 2.
Australian police are investigating the mysterious death of a young Canadian woman at a Queensland tourist spot. The 19-year-old’s body was found on a beach north of Maheno Shipwreck at K’gari—formerly known as Fraser Island—at around 6:35 a.m Monday. News.com.au reported that witnesses saw around 12 dingoes surrounding her body at the waterline. She had also sustained significant wounds. Police Inspector Paul Algie said authorities were now attempting to determine the cause of death. “We’re investigating at the moment as to whether she has drowned or whether she has been attacked. We simply don’t know,” Algie said. “We may not know until a post-mortem as to the actual cause of death. We’ll obviously throw every resource we can at it to get some resolution for her family.” The woman, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, is believed to have been working at a backpacker venue on the island and had lived there for about six weeks. It is believed she went for a swim at the popular beach at around 5 a.m. Locals said conditions at the beach were rough and windy and the area had a reputation for being hazardous.
Bruce Springsteen has a message for immigration enforcement—an explicit one, at that. The Boss took the stage in his home state of New Jersey on Saturday, where he told ICE to “Get the f–- out of Minneapolis.” Springsteen, 76, delivered the remarks during a surprise performance in Red Bank at the Light of Day Winterfest benefit, where he dedicated his song, Promise Land—a hopeful tune about overcoming working-class struggles in America—to Renee Good, a mother of three who died after an ICE agent fired three shots into her car in Minneapolis. “We are living through incredibly critical times. The United States, the ideals and the values for which it stood for the past 250 years is being tested as it has never been in modern times,” he said to the crowd. “If you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, send a message to this president as the mayor of that city has said, ICE should get the f–k out of Minneapolis.”
Billy Bob Thornton, 70, has refuted claims that he plans to leave Landman after just two seasons. Thornton plays the main character Tommy Norris in the Paramount+ show, which premiered in November 2024 and stars big names including Sam Elliot and Demi Moore. Landman was renewed for a third season in November 2025, but fans became concerned by rumors that Thornton won’t be involved in it—rumors he blames on “AI-generated crap.” The Monster’s Ball star said: “There’s an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now, and there’s one that I’m leaving the show. They have nothing to do with reality.” Repeating that he’d definitely “be there” for season three—which is due to begin filming this spring—Thornton emphasized that he planned to stick with the show as long as it would have him. “It’s been great working with Sam. And I love doing the show. I’ll be here as long as it plays out. If it’s five years, great. If it’s six, I’m there,” he said.