Where Is Kim Yo Jong? Kim Jong Un’s Sister Goes Missing From Big Party Meeting

Kim Yo Jong ranks as No. 2 behind her big brother Kim Jong Un in the North Korean hierarchy—but rumors are swirling that her star is fading after she was missing in action at the latest top-level party confab.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service offered that analysis in the wake of a meeting of the central committee of the ruling Workers’ Party, at which Chairman Kim confessed the extreme suffering the North is enduring amid COVID-19, heavy flooding and U.N. and U.S. sanctions.

Still, the mysterious absence of Kim Yo Jong—who ranks officially as an alternate member of the party politburo—does not necessarily mean that she has displeased her brother, who has been known to viciously turn on and eliminate his own relatives.