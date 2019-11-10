Lost Masterpieces

Where Is Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Portrait of Dr. Gachet’? No One Knows.

Vincent van Gogh’s “Portrait of Dr. Gachet” sold for a then-record $82.5 million in 1990 to art collector Ryoei Saito. Nearly 30 years later, it has never been seen publicly again.

Allison McNearney

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

On May 15, 1990, 700 people crowded into the auction room at Christie’s in New York.

When lot 21 came up, three or four competing parties swiftly brought the price to $40 million and then, according to then-Christie’s president and auctioneer Christopher Burge, the bidding continued “at a very stately pace” and rose “almost relentlessly” one million dollars at a time. When only one anonymous bidder was left, the crowd began to cheer.

Vincent Van Gogh’s “Portrait of Dr. Gachet” sold for a groundbreaking $82.5 million, the highest price ever paid for a work of art at auction. (It would be unseated in 2008 by Francis Bacon’s “Triptych, 1976.”)