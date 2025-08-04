The Bathrobes You Spotted in ‘The Nanny’ and ‘Fight Club’ Are Back (and You Can Own One)

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to iconic fashion moments in movies and TV shows, particular looks are etched into our collective memory. Audrey Hepburn’s little black Givenchy dress in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, for one. Julia Roberts laughing hysterically in an off-the-shoulder red gown in Pretty Woman is another. And of course, Cher’s yellow tartan suit in Clueless. But there’s one specific garment that quietly made its mark across multiple productions during the ‘90s and 2000s, and I think it deserves a spotlight of its own: the kitschy chenille bathrobe made by a company called Canyon Group.

These cozy, tufted masterpieces—embroidered with whimsical, fun motifs like sunflowers, martini glasses, and ladybugs—have been draped over some of Hollywood’s most iconic characters for decades. Costume designer Brenda Cooper dressed Fran Drescher in a range of bold styles on The Nanny, adding shoulder pads to create a more structured, 1940s-inspired silhouette.

Canyon Group robes popped up on other ‘90s staples too, including Friends, Frasier, Everybody Loves Raymond, The King of Queens, and Lizzie McGuire. But their most iconic cameo came in Fight Club, where Brad Pitt wore the lilac version of their “Coffee Talk” robe, decorated with oversized, steaming coffee cups.

In recent years, thanks to social media and a TikTok-spurred wave of movie-inspired fashion recreations, the Canyon Group robes have seen a serious resurgence. During the pandemic, as people leaned into film nostalgia and comfort dressing, the company had shut down, but the robes were highly sought after. Though most retail for $250 to $400, collectors and fans began hunting them down on resale sites like eBay and Poshmark, sometimes paying inflated prices. At one point, I spotted the Fight Club “Coffee Talk” robe selling on eBay for $6,000, and it wasn’t the actual piece worn by Pitt. (That one sold in 2018 for roughly $19K.)

Thankfully, the robes came back, and you can buy them straight from Canyon Group and not from an overpriced reseller.

According to Canyon Group co-owner Jeffrey Todd, “Coffee Talk” is the number one selling style. “We certainly get a lot of people interested in the robe, and I think a lot of that has to do with Fight Club,” he tells The Daily Beast. “But the design is fun, the colors pop, and the lilac shade really stands out. You don’t see that color often, and I think people are just drawn to it.” Michael Patrick, fellow co-owner, adds that Canyon Group receives messages from customers who say they’ve had their robes for over 30 years, and they’re still as soft as the day they first bought them. “Chenille has the quality of remaining soft and fluffy, and the more you wash it, the fluffier it gets,” says Patrick.

Canyon Group “Coffee Talk” Chenille Bathrobe Available in white, lilac, and bedroom blue. See At Canyon Group $ 420

So why are these robes so special? Beyond the playful, nostalgic designs and Hollywood connection, they’re made from real chenille—a rarity in today’s market, where the term is often misused. True chenille, like Canyon Group produces, is created through a labor-intensive tufting process using unique machinery that gives the fabric its signature look and feel. “The way chenille is made gives it a special three-dimensional look that other fabrics just don’t have,” says Todd. (Fun fact: The word “chenille” comes from the French word for caterpillar, a nod to the yarn rows on the back.)

Each robe is made in Dalton, Georgia—the birthplace of American chenille—where Canyon Group’s artisans still tuft and stitch by hand. Some styles, like Fran Fine’s ornate Wedding Cake robe, can take an extraordinary amount of hours to make (at $1,250, it’s the most expensive piece in the lineup). The company’s roots trace back to Georgia’s bedspread industry, when a local woman began repurposing vintage linens into jackets. That cottage business eventually became Damze Co., which was later acquired in the early ’90s by apparel entrepreneur Don Chapman. Chapman expanded production to California and rebranded the company as Canyon Group, quickly becoming a go-to supplier for costume designers in Hollywood. In 2006, Todd took over the company, with Patrick joining two years ago. Now, they’re goal is to continue Canyon Group’s tradition of chenille craftsmanship and colorful whimsy.

Today, Canyon Group is expanding its offerings, bringing its high-quality flair to silk pajamas and robes, bedding, accessories, and even men’s apparel, including luxe monogrammed sweaters. Still, the chenille robes remain at the heart of the collection, bridging pop culture nostalgia with enduring artistry. “Canyon Group is stepping into a new era and looking to rekindle the love and greatness of chenille that’s been missing,” says Patrick.

If you’re a die-hard Fight Club fan, a wannabe Fran Fine, or simply someone who wants a robe with some personality, now’s the time to get your own Canyon Group treasure! Keep reading to see some of the favorites that appeared on screen.

“Hot Hearts” Chenille Bathrobe As seen on ‘The Nanny,’ this heart-patterned robe channels Fran Fine’s iconic style. Snag it in her signature pink, or choose from dreamy white or soft lilac. See At Canyon Group $ 320

“Falling Daisy” Chenille Bathrobe This charming daisy design is a true screen favorite across different ’90s TV shows and films. Available in different colors and lengths, it’s made appearances in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ ‘The Nanny,’ and ‘Practical Magic.’ (Phoebe wore the longer “Falling Daisies” version on ‘Friends.’) Buy At Canyon Group $ 220

“Moon and Stars” Chenille Bathrobe According to Patrick, this robe is another bestseller, especially popular among fans of ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch.’ “Many of them were teens when the show aired and are now moms, and it was the robe they always wanted back then,” he says. See At Canyon Group $ 299