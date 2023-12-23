Here’s How To Buy Caviar Online, According to the Experts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you don’t have a local gourmet food shop that carries caviar nearby, don’t have a fishmonger on speed dial, or just can’t be bothered with IRL errands at the moment (honestly, same), when you’re looking for a credible place to buy caviar online but aren’t sure where to look (no, Reddit does not count), we’ve got you covered. After all, caviar is an elevated treat that’s not exactly known for being wallet-friendly, so if you’re going to invest, you want to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth. Fortunately, you can still indulge in a bougie caviar experience with online home delivery (even if you’re borderline caviar-clueless), but you do need to know a few basic talking points and red flags to watch out for before diving in. As with buying anything online, not all vendors are created equal, so knowing what to ask for—and what to avoid—is key.

For starters, experts recommend picking out your caviar species and even researching the supplier before settling on an e-tailer, including basic details like their address and phone number so you can look up where the caviar is being packed and verify that the business is properly vetted and reputable amongst its customers. “Look for transparency in their details, from address to phone number. Ensure [their] caviar is packed in an FDA-certified facility with local food inspection. Ask yourself: where is the caviar sourced? Delve into the region and country of origin,” says Edgar Panchernikov, General Manager at Caviar Russe.

Petra Higby, co-founder and CEO of The Caviar Co., agrees, reiterating that specificity and details about the origin, species, and breed of the caviar are equally as important as information about the supplier themselves—especially if you’re a caviar-curious novice. “For starters, you want to see whether it’s an Ocetra, Siberian, or white sturgeon. I would be leery of companies that just call [their caviar something like] ‘Golden Reserve’ [without specific details]. Like, what does that even mean?” The Caviar Co. prides itself on making enjoying caviar more accessible, sexy, and fun by helping people learn more about it and encouraging experimentation with the luxury snack, but just like dance and art, you have to have to know the rules before breaking them. “I think there are a lot of misconceptions in our industry, and that’s why we want to educate people. So they know what questions to ask and what to look for,” she continues.

Higby also says to be cautious of brands marketing their roe as caviar—in order to be technically considered ‘caviar,’ the roe has to come from a sturgeon fish, which is a prehistoric endangered species, making it a rare delicacy with a loftier price point to match. Higby likens classifying roe v. caviar to champagne v. sparkling wine. “All bubbles are sparkling wine, but not all bubbles are champagne,” she says. Similarly, all fish eggs are roe, but not all roe is caviar. So, regardless of what your favorite sushi joint tells you, that roll topped with salmon “caviar” is actually just roe (which is still delicious, by the way).

Once you’ve got your species, breed, and origins down, you’ve got to figure out how quickly your caviar will get to you, and obviously, it needs to be pretty fast. While Higby says that most caviar will stay fresh when unopened, fully sealed, and properly refrigerated for anywhere between four to six weeks, she further explains that your product should stay fresh for a period from about two to four days when refrigerated after the jar has been opened. She also underscores the importance of proper shipping and packaging practices when buying from online retailers. For example, The Caviar Co. usually ships orders within 24 hours of purchase with overnight shipping. Each package is filled with enough ice to keep the caviar fresh for up to 48 hours—even though it usually arrives much sooner.

Beware of vendors scant on the details of packaging and shipping your precious caviar cargo. Higby notes, “Our packages are relatively heavy because they’re filled with one-inch insulated phone liners inside and filled with ice.” So, if you are going to buy caviar online for home delivery, be prepared to pay the appropriate shipping rates for overnight delivery, proper padding and packaging, and even shipping insurance from either the handler or the retailer. After all, you’re already spending your coin on a fancy treat; you don’t want a spoiled mess arriving at your door, turning your luxe caviar-tasting soirée into a stinky shindig with rotten fish eggs for the main course. If you keep these factors in mind when purchasing, you don’t need to live next to a grocery store catered to the Michelin chefs of the world to treat yourself to caviar at home. Read ahead to learn more about our favorite places to buy caviar online.

The Caviar Co. Editor’s Top Pick When it comes to quality, transparency, and sustainability, you really can’t go wrong with The Caviar Co. As mentioned earlier, the sister-founded brand’s M.O. is making caviar fun, sexy, approachable, and accessible without sacrificing quality or “dumbing it down.” The Caviar Co.’s recent collab with Pringles perfectly embodies its efforts, but you can’t go wrong with any of the San Francisco-based brand’s flights, tasting kits, and single-serve varietals. While TikTok’s culinary trends are brimming with adventurous caviar combos like pairing it with Doritos and other lower-brow foods, The Caviar Co. has been encouraging experimentation with fancy snack for years, including adding it as an ice cream topper in its Tiburon tasting room to stuffing olives with it for dirty martinis. As co-founder and CEO Petra Higby told Scouted, the brand takes packaging and shipping standards very seriously, even offering insurance to protect your investment. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (i.e., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points. For reference, roes start at jut $10 an ounce and cavair at $40 an ounce. If you’re looking for an at-home caviar experience that’s equal parts chic and tasty (and never stuffy), The Caviar Co. will not disappoint. Plus, they offer in-person and virtual taste testing sessions with in-house experts, perfect for digital gifting, bachelorette parties, and other celebrations. Whether you’re new to caviar and looking for a solid, entry-level-friendly tasting kit or a seasoned caviar connoisseur, you really can’t go wrong with The Caviar Co. Shop At The Caviar Co. $

CaviarRusse Renowned for its exquisite caviar offerings and dedication to culinary excellence, CaviarRusse is dedicated to educating cavair connosiers of all levels about the art of experiencing the salty sea delicacy. The website is brimming with easy-to-digest information, including explainers detailing the differences in taste, texture, and color profiles among the most prized selections, including Beluga, Osetra, and Sevruga, as well as expert-approved pairing reccomendations for any celebration, party, or elevated snack. CaviarRusse offers overnight Fedex delivery on all orders, and shoppers can usually expert delivery by 3 p.m., depending on the region, holiday, season, and other factors. You can also order in advance by selecting your desired delivery date, making it a great choice for gifting, parties, anniversaries, and holiday celebrations or feasts. Shop At CaviarRusse $

Gourmet Food Store Gourmet Food Store has plenty of deluxe options for various options sourced from a curated assortment of fine caviar suppliers from the U.S. and abroad. No, the online store’s name is far from sexy, but everything they sell is top-tier—don’t judge a book by its cover! They offer caviar varieties from America, France, Canada, and Germany, with one of the largest selections online. Plus, they also provide a slew of different caviar experiences, from tasting sets and flights with accompaniments to larger-sized entertaining sets for celebrations, cocktail parties, and seated dinners. The fine food e-tailer also offers a slew of budget-friendly small portions for intimate dates at home and wine nights, and all of its caviars are also available as gift sets, which include fresh Russian blini and crème fraiche for a foolproof pairing or tasting moment. Shipping is relatively affordable and straightforward as well, and you have the options for delivery and shipping vendors compared to other online caviar sellers. Shop At Gourmet Food Store $

Olma Caviar As a leading caviar and gourmet food supplier to a number of grocery stores, markets, and restaurants in the U.S., Brooklyn-based Olma Caviar is an excellent option if you’re looking for exquisite caviar delivered fresh and right to your door. Olma carries a variety of roe and caviar varieties, including Beluga Sturgeon, Osetra, White Sturgeon, Kaluga Royal, Siberian Osetra Aurora, Hackleback, and Paddlefish, as well as other fine foods like truffles and premium tinned fish. Shipping options include overnight via FedEx or UPS and one-day service, and all orders are carefully packed to ensure the utmost freshness upon arrival. All orders come insured (included in the shipping and handling fee), and orders of $500 or more will require a signature for delivery. Best of all? Olma Food offers a free loyalty program, allowing members to earn points for discounts, exclusive deals, and bonuses with each order. Shop At Olma Food $

Roe Caviar If you’re looking for a handsome caviar gift for a bona fide connoisseur, Roe Caviar has you covered. The no-frills online caviar retailer offers a tightly curated selection of caviar tins and customized monogram gift boxes for storing ( and presenting) the salty sea butter. Roe offers American white sturgeon caviar (harvested in Northern California) salted for one month for an extra indulgent, buttery flavor and unique texture. While its options are paired down, Roe’s selection of giftable options is peak luxury. Roe also offers giftable and non-gift subscriptions and three different-sized boxes (along with some limited-edition options for the holiday season) starting at just $165. Gift boxes include a tin of caviar, a beautiful mother-of-pearl spoon that won’t degrade its nutty flavor, and a gift box with a key to open it. All orders placed by 3 p.m. Eastern Monday through Thursday will be delivered via FedEx Priority Overnight. Orders placed Friday through Sunday will be packaged and shipped the following business day. Shop At Roe Caviar $

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more food and entertainment deals, including GrubHub coupons, Stubhub coupons, Hotels.com coupons, and SeatGeek coup ons.