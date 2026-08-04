Where to Buy Noguchi Coffee Tables (and Affordable Alternatives)

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If you’re into design, you know that a Noguchi coffee table is a grail piece for Modernist collectors. In addition to being the perfect place to flaunt your candles and books, the table was intended to function as a liveable work of art by its late Japanese American designer, Isamu Noguchi.
With its organic, sinuous shape and use of natural wood and glass materials, the piece’s versatility and minimalist aesthetic were a revelation when it first went into production at Herman Miller in the 1940s—so much so that Noguchi, who also gained fame for his ethereal rice paper lamps, often declared it his crowning achievement. In the words of the artist, “I took an idea [...] of a continuous loop of wood and cut it in two so that, swiveled in the middle, it would still serve to support a glass top—thus to make a table.”
The table became so popular that Herman Miller—after years of sporadic capsule drops—announced the continuous production of the piece in the 1980s. These days, it’s not uncommon to spot a Noguchi table in Architectural Digest-featured celebrity homes, New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, or amongst the 95K+ posts under the #noguchi hashtag on Instagram.
So, how much does one of these stunners cost? A Noguchi coffee table at Herman Miller today will set you back $2,595, which may seem lofty, but it is a literal work of art and a beautiful investment piece. That being said, we know that you may not want to blow your entire tax return (and then some) on a coffee table, which is why we have scoured the web for the best places to buy not only new and vintage Noguchis, but their far more affordable alternatives as well.
You work too hard to rest your feet on a boring coffee table. That IKEA Trulstorp may have served you well in college, but your tastes have evolved since then. You own big, slightly intimidating TASCHEN art books, and they deserve a coffee table that doubles as a work of art in its own right; you found the perfect MCM-inspired, scratch-proof couch for you and Fluffy, and now you need a designer coffee table to round out the immaculate vibes.
Whip out the Amex, and let’s find you the perfect Noguchi-esque coffee table.
Where to buy new and vintage Noguchi coffee tables
Herman Miller
1stDibs
Chairish
Where to buy Noguchi-inspired coffee tables
Wayfair
Amazon
Walmart
Next up, we’re shopping for Nordic rugs.