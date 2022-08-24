Eat Sheet: Our Tips on Where to Dine in Newport, Rhode Island

At first, Newport would seem to have it all—beautiful beaches, world-class sailing, glitzy mansions, and lots of history. But the food scene in my hometown wasn’t always the most exciting to return to, let alone give recommendations about to visiting friends. That’s largely changed and now the next time you’re in town trying to live out your Gilded Age fantasy, this list will give you a great starting point. (For an explanation of the Eat Sheet guides, click here.)

MAKE IT QUICK

Bottega Bocconi

My childhood home is just up the street and yet it was only this summer that I discovered Bottega Bocconi, a relative hole-in-the-wall purveyor of Italian goods. Created by the former executive chef of Pasta Beach, Marco Minieri, and his wife Allison Kimmel in 2019, it’s just around the corner from First (Easton’s) Beach. Pop in to grab a sandwich like the Ludo, loaded with juicy marinated eggplant, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and arugula, or the P&C, which once split open reveals layers of prosciutto di parma, artichokes, mozzarella, tomatoes, and arugula.

UNDER THE RADAR

Le Bec Sucré

Nearly every morning, a line of locals builds up in a strip mall outside of town. They’re all here for Le Bec Sucré, an authentic French boulangerie from Parisian couple Barnaby and Bélinda Quinn. It has one of the best pain au chocolat I’ve ever tasted in the U.S., but everything here is a carbo-loading fantasy. Because it’s not downtown, by and large tourists haven’t discovered it yet, but you should still go early as they usually sell out by 9:30ish in the morning. For lunch, grab a baguette sandwich from their shop next door, Le Bec Salé.

ONE FOR THE FEED

Castle Hill Inn

Perched on a sloping lawn on Narragansett Bay’s east passage, Castle Hill Inn could serve swill and we’d all still flock here and feel chic. At sunset, the grounds here are the place to be–snapping videos and photos of boats sailing past while downing a glass of rose or sipping on a cocktail. Grab a set of Adirondack chairs found on the grass or dine at the terrace extending out from the Victorian house that once belonged to Louis Agassiz.

SEE AND BE SEEN

Clarke Cooke House

Despite all its mansions, there are no Michelin-star restaurants or ultra-exclusive dining spots in Newport. Instead, the “scene” can be found in this old white rambling clapboard building on Bowen’s Wharf. The food is better than most on the island—the sushi bar is a favorite—but more than anything come to see the Newport set at its most lubricated.

THE HOT SPOT

Giusto

It’s the kind of restaurant folks in big cities have come to expect a couple decades into the 21st century, but for the longest time Newport didn’t really have a successful restaurant serving imaginative contemporary dishes. For light and refreshing, you can’t go wrong with the snap pea salad dressed in tahini, mint, and orange. For a main, the squid ink mafaldine is my go to, and has a nice little kick.

START ME UP

Cru Cafe

Tucked on the side of the International Tennis Hall of Fame is one of Newport’s busiest eateries–Cru Cafe. Seating here is first come, first served, and the line can be long, so many tend to call ahead. It’s a spot frequented by both the late morning hungover crowd and families–so breakfast can be had all day. The menu is expansive, and so are the servings. Think bulging burritos jam packed with ingredients, a variety of scrambled eggs, and, of course, avocado toast. If you’re feeling you want something more on the lunch side, you can’t go wrong with the turkey club or the chicken sandwich.

HOLD THE MEAT

Root

When I was growing up, the corner where Broadway met Washington Square Park was one of the sketchier parts of town, so it’s still hard to believe how much this area has been revitalized in the last decade, let alone that it now has a vegan spot! Root is not only vegan–it’s damn good. The smoothies are light and refreshing, the bowls are filling, and the sandwiches with replacement ingredients (Just Egg instead of eggs, Barrett’s Garden dairy-free mozzarella, etc.) taste like the originals.