CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Where’s Melania?’ Banner Flown Over Iowa During Trump Visit
MIA
Read it at INSIDER
A banner reading “Where’s Melania?” was flown over a football stadium in Iowa on Saturday ahead of the Cy-Hawk football game attended by former President Donald Trump and other GOP rivals looking to make their mark ahead of the January caucus. The former First Lady has been noticeably absent from the campaign trail, keeping close to her Florida residence as Trump makes his way across the country for various events. Her absence doesn’t seem to be a drag for the candidate as he continues to hold a commanding lead over his rivals, several of whom—including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson—sat for the game.