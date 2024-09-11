Where’s Melania? Trump’s Wife Nowhere to be Seen Before Debate

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Philadelphia for his primetime debate with Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris with an entourage of MAGA royalty.

But there was no sign of Melania Trump in Philadelphia Tuesday ahead of her husband’s hotly anticipated debate with his Democratic rival Harris.

It’s unclear where the former first lady was planning to watch the matchup unfold, though television cameras following former President Donald Trump’s every move failed to capture any sign of her as the Republican hopeful’s entourage exited his private jet Tuesday afternoon.

The former first lady has been posting videos promoting her upcoming memoir, “Melania,” set to release in October.

The former first lady skipped her husband’s criminal trial in New York, and did not speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. She only showed up for her husband’s speech on the final night of the three-day gathering.

Other people spotted leaving Trump’s jet appeared to include Laura Loomer, his daughter-in-law and RNC co-chair Lara Trump, his lawyer Alina Habba, campaign co-chairs Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, spokesperson Steven Cheung, senior advisor Corey Lewandowski, his son Eric Trump, former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and his wife, and his bag man Walt Nauta.

The former president was one of the last people off the plane, raising his fist in a gesture for cameras before deplaning.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.