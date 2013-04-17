Where's the Federalism on Guns, GOP?

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas has proposed an amendment to the current gun-control legislation that forces any state without a concealed carry ban to recognize the permits of all other states.

In other words, states with stricter gun laws like California and New York would be forced to allow visitors out of state to practice concealed carry.

This, to put it mildly, is a mistake and a violation of the basic right of states to set laws within their own borders.

If California wishes to pass strict rules on guns, so be it. I certainly would not support such actions, but Californians know what's good for them far better than someone in Washington, DC or Austin, Texas.

And cramming this law down the throats of states that prefer less expansive gun laws is a serious blow to advocates of federalism.

Because, hey, if you think that the 2nd Amendment and Full Faith & Credit Clause mean concealed carry should be recognized nationwide, are you really prepared to fight against similar arguments for gay marriage?

And if so, why?