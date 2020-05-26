Which Pillow Is Right for You? One You Can Customize
It’s never too late to get the sleep you’ve been dreaming of—with the right tools, anyone can make it through the night without pain (or waking up). Despite the multitude of one-size-fits-all sleep products on the market, Coop Home Goods believes comfort and support come from providing customizable solutions that embrace everyone’s differences. From pillows to bedding and beyond, Coop products are designed with sustainability and durability in mind, ensuring that they’re washable, refillable, and made with quality materials that last.
The Original Pillow (Queen, 20" x 30")
Take 15% off with code STAYHOME.
Not sure which part of your sleep needs the most support? Start from the top. The Original is Coop’s premium, adjustable pillow, perfect for firm pillow lovers, back and side sleepers, snorers, tossers, and turners. You can accommodate your unique size and sleep position by adding or removing some of the medium-firm density fill, made of a hypoallergenic mix of cross-cut memory foam and microfiber (don’t worry, every pillow comes with an extra half-pound bag). The inner liner—where you access the fill—is made with a stretchy, lightweight fabric that allows you to shape the pillow to support different sleep positions. Thanks to Coop’s 100-night sleep trial, you can give it a try (or a hundred) before committing.
Shop today, for better sleep tomorrow—and as a special Memorial Day deal, use the code STAYHOME for 15 percent off your order through May 26.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.