In Dr. Fauci We Trust

As he guides the nation through the coronavirus crisis, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been in regular communication with an unlikely comrade from our last big war against a virus.

“I usually correspond with him after he appears on television,” the 84-year-old AIDS activist and playwright Larry Kramer told The Daily Beast. “He just says, ‘Hunker down.’ I tell him, ‘You’re looking tired.’”

When Fauci first rose to his present position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984, Kramer viewed him as the personification of the government’s failure to address the epidemic that was devastating the gay community. Kramer called Fauci a “murderer” and published a “An Open Letter to Anthony Fauci, an Incompetent Idiot.’”