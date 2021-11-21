‘I Am Not!’: Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Is Really Pissed Rittenhouse’s Attorney Called Him an ‘Idiot’ on TV
DOTH PROTEST TOO MUCH
Lin Wood, a lawyer for former President Trump, is making it clear he was very offended after Kyle Rittenhouse’s current lawyer trashed him in a CNN interview. Newsweek reports that after attorney Mark Richards called Wood, a former Rittenhouse lawyer, an “idiot” on live TV, Wood threatened to sue him for his comments. “You know, Lin Wood and I went head-to-head and, you know, he’ll probably sue me for it, but he’s an idiot who let [Rittenhouse] talk to The Washington Post while he was under charges for murder. I mean, come on,” said Richards. He added that Wood and Rittenhouse’s other attorney, John Pierce, were “trying to whore this kid out for money, for their own causes.”
The comments made Wood’s blood boil, prompting him to send an email threatening litigation over the “false” statements. “You publicly stated in an interview on CNN that I was an idiot,” complained Wood. “False, I am not.” Wood shifted the blame onto Pierce for Rittenhouse’s conversation with the Post. “Demand is hereby made that you immediately retract and correct your false accusations against me. If you do not do so, I will prove that you are right on one point you made on CNN—I will sue you,” wrote Wood.