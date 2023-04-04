Trump Whines About ‘Very Unfair Venue’ Ahead of Manhattan Arraignment

Read it at Truth Social
“VERY UNFAIR VENUE,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday morning, just hours before he’s set to turn himself in to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. “THIS CASE SHOULD BE MOVED TO NEARBY STATEN ISLAND,” Trump continued, repeating his attorneys’ same request from earlier this week. He went on to criticize the New York Supreme Court judge set to preside over his arraignment, calling Juan Merchan and his family “WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS.” Earlier this year, Merchan sentenced the former president’s close ally Allen Weisselberg to five months in jail.