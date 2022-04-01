Class Up Your Home Bar With A Globe Decanter Set That is Nearly 40% Off the Listed Price on Amazon

When creating a place to enjoy a nice drink at the end of your day, a whiskey decanter can play a large role in it. A whiskey decanter serves as a major focal point that can help two old friends catch up, serve as a centerpiece for your home bar or honestly, just be a place where you hold your whiskey. Regardless of how you use it, the Globe Decanter Set by flybold is an incredibly unique decanter built to look like a spinning globe that your grandfather would have in his study. The set also comes with two whiskey tumblers and a mahogany finish tray where both glasses and the decanter stand. Today on Amazon, you can buy the entire set for nearly $28 off the initial price to cost just $43. So, if you have been searching for a way to class up drinking a glass of whiskey at home, this is certainly your chance to do so.

Globe Whiskey Decanter Set Buy at Amazon $ 43 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals.