Whiskey Lovers: Help Angel’s Envy Ensure the Supply of Bourbon Barrels
Toast The Trees
Bourbon drinkers, it’s time to understand the incredibly important role oak trees play in the production of your favorite whiskey. By federal law the spirit has to be aged in a new charred oak container, AKA a barrel, which is generally made from American white oak. The youngest trees felled are 80 years old and each tree produces between 1 and 3 barrels. Whether you like drinking bourbon neat, on the rocks or in a classic cocktail, the fact is simple: if you lose oak, you lose bourbon. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, "Globally, approximately 18 million acres of forest is lost each year—to raging wildfires, insects, disease, climate change, and more."
To ensure that we all have enough bourbon in coming years, Angel’s Envy is planting a new generation of American oak trees with their Toast the Trees initiative. You can help with this important program—just post a photo with an Angel’s Envy bottle, cocktail or dram on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the tag #ToastTheTrees this September. For each post the brand will plant a sapling. Plus, if you share one of its Lost Oak Experiments videos it will also plant a tree. Want to test your whiskey knowledge? Take the Toast the Trees quiz and every three answers you get right means, you guessed it, another tree is planted.
Since the program launched in 2014, almost 81,000 trees have been planted and the goal is to add another 40,000 this September! Toast the trees with Angel’s Envy and drink to the future of bourbon.