Here’s the Whistleblower Complaint Against President Trump
The whistleblower complaint about Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president has been declassified and publicly released. The complaint, which sparked the Democrats’ impeachment proceedings, claims that White House staff listening in on the call were immediately concerned by Trump’s alleged urging of President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine. The complaint states: “I learned from multiple U.S. officials that senior White House officials had intervened to ‘lock down’ all records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced—as is customary—by the White House Situation Room.” The whistleblower claims this was evidence that those listening in on the call “understood the gravity” of Trump’s actions. The complaint also claims it was “not the first time” under the Trump administration that a presidential transcript had been locked down “for the purpose of protecting politically sensitive information.”