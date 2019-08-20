CHEAT SHEET
WOAH
Whistleblower: Disney Has Been Inflating Revenue by Billions
An accountant at Walt Disney Company who claims the company overstated its revenue for years, went to the Security and Exchange Commission to blow the whistle, according to a report in MarketWatch. Sandra Kuba—who was at the company for 18 years and worked in their revenue-operations department—claimed those in the parks-and-resorts business overstated their revenue by billions. She said employees would do this by taking advantage of weaknesses in Disney’s accounting software, along with recording fake revenue or overstating actual revenue amounts. Kuba estimated the company’s 2008-2009 annual revenue could be overstated as much as $6 billion. She said she went to the SEC in 2017 after she attempted to bring it up internally. She was fired about a month after approaching the feds.
Kuba told the website she has spoken and met with the SEC multiple times, including a discussion as recently as last week. A Disney spokesperson said Kuba’s claims had been reviewed by the company and were “utterly without merit.” The SEC declined to comment.