CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Whistleblower: Docs in Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Podiumgate Altered

    MAKING A STAND

    Corbin Bolies

    Media Reporter

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders sitting down.

    Al Drago/Pool via Reuters

    The attorney for an Arkansas whistleblower has sent a letter to the state legislature claiming evidence that Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office manipulated a document linked to her purchase of a $19,000 podium, according to the Arkansas Times. The whistleblower also claimed to have evidence that Sanders’ office ordered a state agency not to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request for documents that were not exempt from the law. The documents were requested by attorney and blogger Matt Campbell, who blew the lid off what’s come to be known as Podiumgate. Taxpayer funds used to buy the lectern were reimbursed by the state Republican Party on Sept. 14—the same day Sanders signed a law that weakened the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

    Read it at Arkansas Times