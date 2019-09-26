CHEAT SHEET
Whistleblower Expressed Concerns Over White House’s Handling of Trump-Zelensky Call Records: Report
The whistleblower complaint that raised concerns over the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also outlined concerns about how the White House handled records of the discussion, The New York Times reports. The complaint, which referred to Trump's request to Zelensky to investigate corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, also dealt with the “unusual manner” in which White House officials handled the internal records about the call.
The whistleblower also reportedly identified multiple White House officials who were allegedly witnesses and could corroborate the complaint's contents. Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson reportedly interviewed the witnesses in the complaint. According to a Justice Department memo explaining the administration's stance to initially withhold the complaint from Congress, Atkinson concluded that Trump may have violated the law by soliciting “foreign campaign donations,” a move which created a national security risk.