CHEAT SHEET
CONFLICT
Whistleblower Names William Barr in Complaint Justice Department Tried to Suppress
The whistleblower complaint against Donald Trump that the Justice Department tried to withhold names Attorney General William Barr as being part of the alleged misconduct that sparked the complaint. The Justice Department attempted to suppress the whistleblower complaint by advising the acting director of national intelligence that the document should not be disclosed to Congress. But the complaint alleges that Barr was directly involved in the effort from Trump to “solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.” The complaint states: “This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the president’s main domestic political rivals. The president’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well.” The complaint states Trump instructed the Ukrainian president to follow up on the requests he'd made with Giuliani and Barr.