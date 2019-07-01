CHEAT SHEET
UBEREATS WITH GUNS
Whistleblower Says Pompeo’s Security Was Asked to Pick Up Chinese Food, Dog: Report
A whistleblower within the State Department reportedly told Democrats on a House congressional committee that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s taxpayer-funded security team was asked to perform services like picking up Chinese food—without Pompeo. Agents allegedly complained that they felt like “Ubereats with guns.” Other requests allegedly made of special agents included getting the Pompeo family dog from a groomer and picking up Pompeo’s adult son from a train station to bring him to the family. “I was head of Secretary Pompeo’s security detail since his first day on the job,” said special agent Lon Fairchild. “At no point during my service did he or any member of his family ask me or any member of my team to act in any way that would be inconsistent with our professional obligation to protect the Secretary 24-hours a day, 7-days a week.”
Questions have also been raised about why Mike Pompeo’s wife Susan needs to have a security detail of her own, even while at her home. For federal employees, asking security details to do anything outside the scope of their positions is prohibited.