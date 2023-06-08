Whistleblower Says Severed Donor Heads Were Left at His Desk

Warning: This story contains graphic details
A delivery worker for a non-profit that collects donated bodies and funnels them to medical schools said he complained about mishandling of the remains to higher-ups and then faced horrific retaliation: a bucket with three severed heads left at his desk with burning sage. According to the Chicago Tribune, Dale Wheatley is now filing complaints with the authorities about what happened and about conditions at the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. A manager from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine has also complained about AGA, saying it has received bodies covered in flies or with decomposing hands and feet that cannot be used for training students. AGA denies Wheatley was targeted.