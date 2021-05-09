Whistleblower Tells Investigators Modeling Agency Head Was a ‘Sexual Predator’
French police investigating allegations of rape and sexual harassment by 14 women against former Elite modeling agency boss Gérald Marie have interviewed an ex-associate who calls him a “sexual predator” and details a culture of abuse at the firm in the 1980s and ’90s. That’s according to the Sunday Times of London, which says whistleblower Omar Harfouch claims that Marie and other high-level Elite employees made a game out of their sexual conquests, keeping a running tally of models they slept with. “The younger they were, the more points, and the more virgins, the more points,” said Harfouch. He said of Marie, “He touched women’s breasts, bottoms... He always used very sexual and vulgar words when speaking about women.” Elite is under new ownership and called the allegations “egregious and abhorrent.”