‘White Boy Rick’ Files $100 Million Suit Against Detroit, Cops, and FBI

“White Boy Rick,” the youngest paid FBI informant in history, filed a $100 million lawsuit against the city of Detroit, former Detroit police officers, former FBI agents, and former federal prosecutors. Richard Wershe Jr., 52, alleges the police, federal agents, and lawyers who used him as an informant when he was a teenager and then allowed him to be prosecuted for a non-violent drug offense violated his constitutional rights. Wershe spent 32 years in prison and was released in July 2020. Wershe’s story was made into a documentary in 2017 and a feature film in 2018.