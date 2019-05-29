White Campground Manager Pulls Gun on Black Couple, Tells Them to Leave

A white campground manager in Mississippi was caught on video confronting a black couple with a gun as they were picnicking at a lake during Memorial Day weekend. According to The Washington Post, Franklin and Jessica Richardson went to Oktibbeha County Lake on Sunday to have a picnic with their dog. About five minutes after their arrival, Jessica Richardson said the Kampgrounds of America property manager pulled up in a truck and started screaming at them. “She was just like, ‘Get, get, you don’t belong here, you don’t belong here, you don’t belong here,’” Richardson told local news station WCBI. Video footage of the incident shows the woman holding a gun as she confronts them, telling them they need a reservation to be on the property. “The only thing you had to do was tell us,” Jessica can be heard saying in the video.

As they left the property, the woman’s husband—another Kampgrounds manager—told them there was no need for a reservation, the couple said. Franklin Richardson said the woman with the gun then confronted them again and cursed at his wife. A Kampgrounds of America spokesperson told the Post that the woman has been fired.