‘White Fragility’ Author Paid More for University Speaking Gig than Black Counterpart, Receipts Show
UNEQUAL
White Fragility author Robin DiAngelo was paid 70 percent more than her Black counterpart for a speaking role at the University of Wisconsin, according to receipts obtained by The Washington Free Beacon. DiAngelo, who is white, was paid $12,750 for a keynote speech last month at the university’s annual Diversity Forum. Her fellow keynote speaker, author Austin Channing Brown, was paid $7,500 for her speech, the receipts showed. Both are represented by the same speaking agency, Harry Walker Agency. DiAngelo’s book, which calls for white people to examine their role in structural racism, rocketed to the top of The New York Times bestseller list this summer. She declined to comment on the disparity to the Free Beacon. “In that way, we can say that nice white people who do nothing further to challenge racism are racist,” DiAngelo told NPR in June.