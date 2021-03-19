White Fragility Is a Disease, and It Just Killed Six Asian Women

I’ve been following the rise in anti-Asian hate over the past year with mounting dread. A new report from Stop AAPI Hate shows nearly 4,000 incidents of violence targeting people of Asian descent, with two-thirds of that violence directed at women. The morning after the deadly shooting in three Atlanta area massage parlors, an elderly Asian American woman was struck in the face by a white man half her age. On the evening of the same day, a 13-year-old boy was beaten by a group of peers who shouted for him to “go back to China” while striking his head with a basketball.

For most of my life as a Chinese American woman, I accepted that a “normal” amount of feeling unsafe is simply part of my life in America, that if I lived more carefully I can avoid danger. Now, as I’m bombarded with reports of people who look like me that are being assaulted on sight, like vermin, I wonder how I ever thought this kind of dehumanization is something I can live with?

Actually, I do know how. It’s easier to self-soothe with the wishful fantasy that good behavior can be an effective prophylactic than it is to confront the bleak reality of being a person of color who lives in a country with a white supremacy problem.