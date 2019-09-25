CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
WHOOPS
White House Accidentally Emailed Ukraine Talking Points to Top Democrats
Read it at The Weekly
The White House on Wednesday accidentally sent House Democrats a copy of talking points allies were set to use to combat the bad press over President Trump’s now-infamous conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he said he would like the leader to “do us a favor” and investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. The email, which was first reported by Politico reporter Andrew Desiderio, was sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), among others. It included the argument that Trump was just “suggesting that allegations of an abuse of office” by Biden “merit looking into” and that “what the president actually talked about was entirely proper.”